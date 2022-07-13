AEROAUTO AND A.L.I. TECHNOLOGIES SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF THE XTURISMO

AEROAUTO TO SHOWCASE ITS LATEST EVTOL PARTNER XTURISMO THIS SEPTEMBER

STUART, FLORIDA, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEROAUTO (www.aeroautosales.com) is again solidifying its dominance in the EVTOL/UAM industry while another manufacturer partner’s with them, recognizing the superior sales and service that will be provided to their customers. Aeroauto Sales & Service Center is facilitating the newest form of luxury transportation that radically transforms the movement of people and their cargo. Aeroauto Aeromall and A.L.I. Technologies (www.ali.jp) have announced today that they have combined their resources to bring the XTURISMO Limited Edition Hover Bike to the United States from Tokyo Japan. Following its American debut at the Detroit Auto Show in September, the XTURISMO will be on display at the showroom and flight academy of Aeroauto in Stuart Florida at Witham Field with Sky Blue Jet Aviation (www.skyblueja.com). The XTURISMO Limited Edition will be showcased and Aeroauto will be taking $50,000 reservations for its purchase with delivery predicted to be in October 2022. This latest partnership secures Aeroauto’s place as the leader in EVTOL/Urban Air Mobility sales throughout the world.

A.L.I.Technologies has secured a place in the Aeroauto Showroom with its XTURISMO Hover Bike to be sold to both private use customers and to municipalities. Municipal use may include Police Crowd Control, Search and Rescue, Shoreline Lifesaving Services, and Forest and Aquatic Management. A.L.I. Technologies will be changing their name to AERWINS Technologies and will soon be moving their headquarters to the United States bringing the XTURISMO to the shores of the USA permanently. “Teaming up with A.L.I. Technologies creates a brand-new area of opportunity for Aeroauto with significantly different areas of use for the public and more excitingly, the State and County Municipalities to use in tandem with their other vehicles. We are extremely excited to learn that they will be coming to the USA and we will assist them however possible for a smooth transition” Sean Borman, CEO. The XTURISMO Hover Bike is capable of 150 kg payloads, under 25 feets cruise heights for maximum 60 minutes at speeds up to 60 miles per hour. Ridden with the same technique as a jet ski, the hover bike has protective shrouds protecting the rider as well as pedestrians on the ground.

Aeroauto is the World’s First Urban Air Mobility Showroom and Dealership. By bringing A.L.I. Technologies from Japan, it is one more opportunity to exhibit to the industry and to those that have been searching for the future of transportation to finally be realized. “We are focusing on the the Middle East and United States as regions to expand new technologies business from the point of view of any resources” Shuhei KOMATSU, CEO, A.LI. Technologies. Aeroauto is currently building its one-of-a-kind, high-tech showroom and service center to provide the Gold Standard of sales and service to all of their newest family members. Aeroauto Aeromalls are the first physical retail centers in the world entirely dedicated to the UAM sector. The new Aeroauto Dealership will be a space where customers can experience the various innovative products in the eVTOL world and their services with a direct approach. In the showroom, there are experts to help visitors obtain all the information they need to guide them in purchasing their vehicle, whether it is for personal or commercial use. Their expert mechanics will also be present to solve your problems, carry out repairs and help customers with their vehicle customization. Aeroauto will establish close relationships with each of their consumers through training, customizing, and maintaining their vehicles of the future. Aeroauto will be the only North American specialized service provider to these newest vehicles. “We are extremely fortunate to have this wonderful partnership with A.L.I. Technologies as their only North American Brand Ambassador. The XTURISMO has solved many areas of municipal services and “AERWINS” has become visionary in their pursuit of the future of travel” says Mr. Borman.

To reserve a vehicle or to reserve a time to see the XTURISMO and/or meet your future flight instructor, please contact www.aeroautosales.com or to reserve your vehicle today. If you have any questions, please call toll free at 844-FLY-DRIVE.

Contact Information: Sean Borman, CEO info@aeroautosales.com

Shuhei Komatsu, CEO shuhei.komatsu@ali.jp

Xturismo Limited Edition Support xturismo@ali.jp