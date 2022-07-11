Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Competitive Strategies Forecast 2022-28
The growing adoption of e-commerce platforms supporting online pharmacies and the rising prevalence of zoonotic illnesses are predicted to boost the growth.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal health market size was valued at USD 64,376.3 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Protecting, managing, and maintaining animals against a variety of ailments is part of providing animal healthcare. It also entails giving animals the necessary veterinary care in order to boost their output and lengthen their lifespan. The market for animal healthcare is split into two categories: product and animal. Some of the most common examples of farm animals include cattle, poultry, swine, horses, and aquaculture, whereas companion animals include dogs, cats, as well as other small animals.
View Complete Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-animal-healthcare-market/
The Animal Health Market - Growth Factors
The veterinary pharmaceutical business's research and development efforts are growing, and this is helping the animal health industry expand right now. Data generated in veterinary clinics may now be uploaded online and distributed to other academics and physicians thanks to sophisticated technology tools. Real-time study of changes in disease prevalence is made possible by this technology as well. Governments in a number of developed nations are also launching projects and executing animal immunization programs to improve the veterinary healthcare sector.
The Animal Health Market – Segmentation
The Animal Health Market on the basis of Products is categorized into Anti-infectives, Vaccines, Parasiticides, Antibiotics, Feed Additives, and Others. On the basis of Animal, the market is classified into Poultry, Pets, Ruminants, Swine, and Others.
The Animal Health Market Trend:
• Over the projection period, the market will experience significant growth due to the increase in demand for high-quality food items and the rise in spending on animal healthcare.
Request Sample Of The Report: https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/request-sample?product_id=16830
The Animal Health Market Regional Analysis
Due to the increased usage of medications for animal healthcare and an increase in zoonotic animal illness incidences, North America continues to lead the animal healthcare market and will maintain its dominance over the projection period. A growing concern for animal welfare and an increase in the quantity of livestock are driving significant increases in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to have the highest CAGR over the projection period.
Related Reports:
Aquaculture Vaccines Market: By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccine, Attenuated Live Vaccine, DNA Vaccine, and Others), By Application (Bacterial Infection, Viral Infections, Combined Bacterial and Viral Infections, and Others), By Route of Administration (Immersion Vaccines, Injection Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines), By Species (Salmon, Seabass and Seabream, Tilapia, Trout, Turbot, and Carp), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-aquaculture-vaccines-market/
Asia Pacific Swine Vaccines Market: By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines, DNA vaccines, Subunit vaccines, Others), By Disease Type (Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infection, Fungal Infections, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-swine-vaccines-market/
Asia Pacific Poultry Vaccines Market: By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Formulation (Dry Form (Duct) Vaccines, Liquid Vaccines, Freeze Dried Vaccines), By Application (Marek’s Disease, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Others), and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-poultry-vaccines-market/
Feed Additives Market By Product Type (Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Acidifiers, Vitamins and minerals, Enzymes, Amino acids, Binders), By Species (Poultry, Swine, Aquatic, Ruminants, Others), By Formulation Type (Liquids, Solids, Others), By Region
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-feed-additives-market/
Medicated Feed Additives Market By Product Type (Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Vitamins & Amino acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Others), By Mixture Type (Poultry, Swine, Bovine, Canine, Feline, Others), By Class Type (Type A, Type B, Type C) and Geography
https://precisionbusinessinsights.com/market-reports/global-medicated-feed-additives-market/
Satya Prabhu
Precision Business Insights
+1 866-598-1553
sales@precisionbusinessinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn