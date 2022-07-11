Realtor Kourtney Wagner Officially Rebrands as "Mr. Las Vegas"
Wagner has extensive knowledge of the Las Vegas real estate market and is responsive to clientsLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas realtor Kourtney Wagner is thrilled to announce he is officially rebranding as "Mr. Las Vegas." Previously known as “Mr. West Las Vegas,” the rebranding reflects Wagner's expanded area of service and expertise in the Las Vegas real estate market.
Wagner has been a realtor in Las Vegas since 2013 and has helped many people become homeowners, find great deals and sell for top dollar. He is a professional realtor specializing in helping clients purchase or sell a condo, home, townhome or land. Wagner is also a buyer's agent, listing agent, relocation specialist, short-sale expert and landlord. He has the experience and knowledge to help with every step of the process.
A Zillow reviewer wrote, "We worked with Mr. Kourtney Wagner recently to find a new home in the Northwest Las Vegas area and were extremely happy with the services that we received. Mr. Wagner was able to meet us very quickly at short notice and found several homes that met our search criteria. With his help, we were able to find a location that we signed on that day. Extremely helpful and courteous service. If you're looking for an agent to help find a home in the Las Vegas area, Kourtney is the one you should go to for assistance. 5 stars, hands down."
Wagner is a knowledgeable real estate agent who is always willing to help his clients, even on weekends. He has vast experience in the Las Vegas real estate market and can provide useful insights and advice to his clients.
"I am always available to my clients, whether it is by phone or in person. I want to be there for them every step of the way and make sure they are getting the best possible service," Wagner said.
For more information and to contact “Mr. Las Vegas” today, visit mrlasvegas.com.
Kourtney Wagner
MrLasVegas.com
+1 702-237-0390
Hello@MrLasVegas.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other