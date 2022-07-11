JustPerform Debuts On World Stage with Six Awards from Annual BPM Pulse Event, Makes First Senior Hire in Philippines
SINGAPORE, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JustPerform, the all-in-one platform for business performance management, has received six awards from highly-regarded industry analyst group BPM Partners in their annual Pulse of Performance Management Event, paying testimony to the company’s growing reputation and position as a serious alternative to large incumbent vendors.
In a further indication of JustPerform’s rapid success, the company has also launched in the Philippines, announcing the appointment of Gina Acla Go to the role of Country Sales Director. Gina joins JustPerform with a track record spanning fifteen years in senior roles across the enterprise performance management space, including at major global entities such as Anaplan and Oracle.
The 2022 Pulse of Performance Management Event is the premier analyst presentation for performance management. It calls on data from the 2022 BPM Pulse Research Study which surveyed more than 315 C-suite executives, finance and accounting professionals from a wide range of leading global enterprises.
Research focused on budgeting, planning, forecasting, consolidation, reporting, and analytics. The report also examines specific solutions based on their core, specialised, and advanced functionality as well as the latest solution enhancements, success in various markets and general customer satisfaction.
The comprehensive research asked respondents to rate each vendor on a scale of one to five across 15 different attributes - as well as providing an overall rating.
JustPerform has been announced as the prestigious “Best New Vendor” by BPM Partners, listing core strengths as; flexibility, streamlined integration, low total cost of ownership, quick implementation and a customer success program.
Other awards include:
- Outstanding Overall Satisfaction
- Outstanding Ease Of Use
- Outstanding Financial Consolidation
- Excellent Operational Planning
- Excellent Budgeting and Planning
Shameek Bushan, Chief Growth Officer at JustPerform, states: “These awards really present our platform as a significant challenger in the industry. Business growth, optimisation and performance management is built into the very DNA of our company. We have a vast amount of experience delivering planning, budgeting, and consolidation projects, plus we are agile and laser-focused on our customer success. These results from BPM Partners reflect all the hard work we have put into our platform.”
Craig Schiff, CEO and founder of BPM Partners, said of the report: “The Pulse of Performance Management series is designed to provide an unbiased and up to date overview of the world of performance management. JustPerform have a very capable solution that addresses broad areas of performance management, with a particular strength in consolidation. They have an outstanding rating of 4.86, which is very impressive.”
BPM Partners is a vendor-neutral advisory firm, with 30-plus years of experience focusing on analytic applications, BI and BPM.
