RZSoft is officially announcing an All-new version of YouTube Movie Maker. It helps users be successful on YouTube
succeed on YouTube with YouTube video maker
RZSoft announces the all-new version of YouTube Movie Maker, aims to help users be successful on YouTube.
the all-new version of YouTube Movie Maker, helps users be successful on YouTube.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RZSoft is officially announcing an All-new version of YouTube Movie Maker. It doesn't require expensive high-spec hardware or professional editing skills, but covers all editing functions and provides some unique features for the user.
— Bill
1. 100,000+ materials (video footage, dynamic images, still images, audio, sound, effects, etc.) help users easily make various types of videos.
2. Built-in Batch Video Making function module, allows the user to quickly create videos from a customized template. It's very convenient for Vlogger to batch make a large number of videos of the same style.
3. Built-in powerful Lyric Video Maker module, helps the user easily create professional lyrics video, karaoke video or typography video. It's a convenient tool for music creators who need to make Lyrics videos or Karaoke videos.
4. Built-in powerful Scrolling Text Video Maker module, helps the user quickly add various styles of scrolling text to video, and the user can directly import long text from txt file. It's a convenient tool to add scrolling text to a video.
5. Built-in powerful Particle Effect module, allows the user to customize the particle effect. With the particle effect, the user can easily add snow, light spots, any atmosphere, etc. to the video scene. Make the video more interesting.
6. Built-in Video Shape Customization module, allows the user to customize the video shape, not only the basic shapes such as circle, square, heart, etc. and any customized complex shape, even the user can input text as the video shape to help the user fill the video directly into the text, easily make dynamic video text.
7. Built-in Graffiti module, allows the user to draw anything on the video directly; it's an easy way to mark or highlight on the video frames.
8. Build-in Recording module, allows the user to record computer screen videos directly. For the user who needs to record screen to make how-to videos, don't need additional screen recording software.
9. The frame-to-frame cutting editing function module, allows the user to make eye-catching thumbnails for YouTube video, and also can save the video segments as high quality dynamic GIF files for sharing online.
RZSoft aims to make YouTube video creations easier for all ages, to help users be successful on YouTube. Free download YouTube Movie Maker, easy to make and upload videos, keep improving video content, become a successful YouTuber. And users can use the all-new version of YouTube Movie Maker to make videos for Facebook, Dailymotion, Instagram, Vimeo, and more.
Bill Farzan
RZSoft
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter