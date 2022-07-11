MERIDIAN VEHICLE BARRIERS PROTECT 4th OF JULY CROWDS ACROSS THE US

Altamonte Springs. FL

THE MOST RENTAL DEPLOYMENTS OVER ONE WEEKEND IN COMPANY’S HISTORY

It was indeed a record-breaking weekend for Meridian. Our highly specialized aerial field specialists spread out to ensure all the events went off without a hitch.” — Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO

PASADENA, CA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois, Texas, Florida and California are just some of the states Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s rental deployment teams were covering during a very busy 4th of July weekend this year.

Archer 1200 anti-vehicle barriers were out across the country, with one main job – “To Make People, Communities, and Places Safer”. At many of the events Meridian’s Archer Beam Gates were also used as part of the crowd control plan.

“As an American company we were very proud to bring the highest level of protection to so many local communities this past weekend,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO. “It was indeed a record-breaking weekend for Meridian. From the east coast to the west, from the north to the south, our highly specialized aerial field specialists spread out to ensure all the events went off without a hitch.”

In Plano, TX, Meridian barriers stood guard while thousands gathered for the first time since the COVID outbreak to attend the city’s traditional “All American 4th” celebration, culminating in a huge fireworks display.

Altamonte Springs, FL, another renter of Archer barriers, put on its “Red Hot & Boom” event. One Hundred and Sixty Thousand people were there to see the fireworks return after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Arlington Heights, IL, in what was a first-time rental, the police department chose Archer 1200 Barriers to protect the crowds at the annual Frontier Days events. This year, wanting to upgrade from the water barrier system they had used in the past, the organizers brought in Meridian. From all accounts, they were highly impressed with the ease of the set up and breakdown compared to the effort needed to move the cumbersome water barriers.

The 4th of July parade in Ventura, CA is one of the city’s annual highlights and again Meridian barriers were on the streets there. Similarly, barriers were deployed in Danville, CA, where thousands lined the main street to see parade floats from more than 100 participating groups.

The highly mobile Archer barriers are ideal for parade protection. In both Ventura and Danville, the barriers were easily moved into place to block cross streets leading to the parade routes and within minutes of the parade ending, the barriers were just as quickly moved away, and streets and traffic flow were returned to normal.

Recent tragic events including vehicles being driven into crowds on purpose and mass shootings have only highlighted the need for the strictest security measures at events large or small.

Mr. Whitford explained that the Archer barrier has multiple purposes. “Safety and security at these events not only involves stopping errant or hostile vehicles, as, of course, the Archer 1200 Barrier does. Unfortunately, as we now see there have been random shootings and when they occur the Archer Barrier could offer a possible safety measure, as it is the only mobile barrier that has full ballistic capability for any armor piercing rounds,” he said.

Kissimmee, FL relied on Meridian Rapid Defense Group to help ensure a safe event with rented Archer barriers protecting their “Monumental 4th of July” celebration. A festival through the day, fireworks at night. The same in San Diego, CA where they had more than 50 Archer Barriers protecting the massive crowds that always line the San Diego Bay for the annual “Big Bay Boom” fireworks show.

At every one of these events the rented mobile barriers were only set after Meridian specialists worked with event organizers to prepare a fully certified vehicle safety mitigation plan (VSMP), which outlines the correct set up and best use of the barriers for that particular footprint and event.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com