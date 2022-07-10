Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 1:10 am, members of the Sixth District were flagged down by a citizen at the listed location, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 16 year-old Levoire Simmons, of Northeast, DC.

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, 33 year-old Alphonso Oliver, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

