Gary Brackett, NFL Super Bowl Champion/Leadership Coach, Joins Glenn Bill of the University of Attitude & EXP Realty

Brackett joins forces as Head Coach with Glenn Bill of the University of Attitude & EXP Realty.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Brackett, NFL Super Bowl Champion, Leadership Coach, and three-time author, teams up with Glenn Bill of EXP Realty with a focus on training other realtors on how to win in the game of life and Real Estate.

Gary Lawrence Brackett, a winner of Super Bowl XLI, is a former American football linebacker in the National Football League. He played college football at Rutgers and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent in 2007.

With three best-selling books and an NFL Championship under his belt, Gary Brackett has taken his extraordinarily sharp instincts from the football field onto the field of Real Estate. He excitedly partnered with the top-performing real estate agency, EXP Realty under Glenn Bill's source and sales group, in the greater Indianapolis area.

In part because of their cutting-edge technology, which gives customers a clear advantage in today's market, choosing to start a Real Estate relationship with Glenn Bill and the EXP group was a no-brainer. Brackett is looking forward to working with like-minded people who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of others because the company culture and his personal values are in line with one another.

“Joe Jefferson told me that one day, we all go out into the real world and that I shouldn’t let football define who I was. At that point, I knew I had to come up with something that I could enjoy after football”, remembers Brackett, from a conversation with a former Colts teammate.

In addition to coaching real estate professionals, Gary Brackett also aspires to build his own real estate empire with the championship principles from the hall of fame coach Tony Dungy.

Brackett’s Motto is, “The speed of the leader determines the rate of the pack”.

Gary Brackett

Glenn Bill

Learn more about how to hire Glenn and view his testimonials at www.glennbill.com.


