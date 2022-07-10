Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Record Deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the news that deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest has hit record highs. Leader Hoyer introduced AMAZON21 legislation last November, which would finance and strengthen developing countries’ efforts to preserve natural carbon sinks and combat deforestation:

“I was deeply dismayed to see news this weekend that deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has hit a new record. This deforestation is a serious threat to our planet that must not be ignored. That’s why I’ve introduced the AMAZON21 legislation to protect ‘the lungs of the Earth’ like the Amazon and to conserve other natural carbon sinks like it as well. In Glasgow last year, President Biden joined with leaders from 100 nations to pledge resources and a commitment to end deforestation by 2030, including Brazil’s President Bolsonaro. AMAZON21 would make America a leader in that effort and help fulfill our commitments to the fight against the global climate crisis. I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find a path forward for AMAZON21, and I hope we can send it to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.”

