MGTO suspends non-essential services from 0:00, 11 July to 0:00, 18 July

MACAU, July 10 - In accord with the Executive Order No. 115/2022 and the SAR Government’s measures to contain the pandemic, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) suspends its non-essential services from 0:00, 11 July to 0:00, 18 July 2022, with the arrangements as follows:

Suspension of non-urgent document submission

Services are suspended at MGTO’s reception counter at the 12th floor of Hotline Building during the aforementioned period. For very urgent matters, residents can contact the Office by email: mgto@macaotourism.gov.mo or via the 24-hour Tourism Hotline: (853) 2833 3000.

Online services remain as usual

MGTO’s online service platforms operate as usual providing the following services: license renewal for travel agencies, various applications for tour guide cards, online submission of travel agencies’ quarterly reports, price lists and room rate declaration.

Submission of subsidized activity reports

From 0:00, 11 July to 0:00, 18 July, all reports of the specialized subsidy programs can be submitted through MGTO’s online platform when due. MGTO will regard the date of online submission as the report filing date. In addition, MGTO will notify relevant entities to submit the original copies of documents; if a subsidized entity failed to submit the report within 30 days after the activity has been completed, the entity must then fill in and submit the “Request form for postponement of activity report submission” by email: mgto@macaotourism.gov.mo.

Temporary closure of Tourist Information counters

At present, operations are suspended for all the Tourist Information counters of MGTO while the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building remain closed to the public. The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours remain suspended until further announcement.

MGTO’s Tourism Hotline operates round the clock

MGTO's Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintains its 24-hour operator service to tend to tourism-related enquiries. In accordance with the pandemic contingency plan, MGTO takes part in the work to support the fight against the pandemic.