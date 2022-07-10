Health Bureau announces health services arrangement between 11-16 July

MACAU, July 10 - To response to the epidemic development, to secure public safety and reduce crowd gathering, the Health Bureau announces that, during the period from 11 to 16 July, the health services provided by the Health Bureau will be arranged as follows:

1. Emergency, Inpatient and Outpatient Services of Conde de São Januário General Hospital

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station), the Inpatient Service, Haematology Outpatient, Oncology Outpatient, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service, the Haemodialysis Unit, Obstetrics Outpatient, Prenatal scan, anti-tumour treatment in Urology and the CHCSJ Pharmacy will remain functional as normal; the Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment Centre will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for its drug dispensary and urgent outpatient service.

The scheduled specialist outpatient services (including outpatient clinics, radiology, blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology, endoscopy service of internal medicine, day diagnosis and treatment service of urology, and outpatient rehabilitation services), non-urgent scheduled surgery and peritoneal dialysis service remain suspended.

Besides, psychiatric patients in need of drug injection as scheduled or having special conditions may visit the original appointment clinic for services from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

All persons must first complete a rapid antigen self-test and declare the result onto the Macao Health Code prior to their entry into CHCSJ.

i. Visiting arrangement

All visiting hours in CHCSJ have been suspended until further notice; tele-visits can be arranged by the hospital if necessary.

ii. Arrangement for affected services

Drug replenishment service

For residents whose drug is insufficient and require prescription of specialized drugs, they may call 8390 6000 or register at the CHCSJ Main Lobby during office hours; specialist doctors on-duty will prescribe drugs for patients in need. Residents registered over the phone will be notified via text message when such drugs have been prescribed, they may collect the drugs by presenting the text message received at contracted pharmacies or CHCSJ Pharmacy.

Outpatient, treatment or examination services

Individuals who are unable to receive medical consultation, treatment or examination service at the CHCSJ due to the above arrangements between 11 and 16 July will receive phone call or SMS message from the relevant units/departments within 14 working days notifying them of the new appointment date.

Affected users of blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology service will be notified by SMS separately; persons in need of early analysis due to illnesses may visit the Blood Specimen Collection Room of CHCSJ as scheduled. In addition, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service may provide blood sampling service for patients of Oncology and Haematology.

Special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For enquiry, please call the hospital’s hotline at 8390 6000 (office hours) or 8390 3600 (non-office hours).

2. Health Centres, Health Stations, Blood Transfusion Centre, Pubic Health Laboratory (LSP), and Medical Activity Licensing Unit

i. Health Centres and Health Stations

The outpatient services of Health Centres and Health Stations, as well as services of the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants will be suspended; only nursing services will be provided from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm daily in all Health Centres. Users of Health Centres, Health Stations or the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants who have had their appointment cancelled will be notified of the new appointment time or arrangement in due course.

All persons must first complete a rapid antigen self-test and declare the result onto the Macao Health Code prior to their entry into the Health Centres.

ii. Blood Transfusion Centre

To ensure there is sufficient supply to meet the blood demand of local patients during the epidemic, the Blood Transfusion Centre will maintain blood donation service as normal. Citizens intending to donate blood will be asked to present a Macao Health Code containing a negative result of rapid antigen test upon their arrival at the Blood Transfusion Centre. After blood donation, citizens will be replenished with a rapid antigen test kit.

Apart from this, services of the blood donation bus that was planned to station at the pedestrian area next to Flower City Park, Taipa will be suspended once on 12 July (Tuesday).

3. Public Health Laboratory (LSP): Limited services or urgent services will be maintained.

4. Medical Activity Licensing Unit:

Limited and urgent services will be provided between 11 and 15 July. The public is urged to postpone non-essential or non-urgent applications for the time being, while license renewals can be processed through the online renewal system. In case there is an essential need for services, citizens must first make an appointment by phone or email, and then arrive at the Medical Activity Licensing Unit as scheduled after receiving appointment confirmation.

Upon entry into the Medical Activity Licensing Unit, citizens must wear a KN95 mask or a mask of higher standard, scan the venue QR code, and present a Macao Health Code in green colour containing negative result from a rapid antigen test conducted on the day. For appointment making and enquiries, please call 2871 3734 or 2871 3735, or email utlap@ssm.gov.mo. Address: 2/F, Block 1 of Edifício Cheng I at Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Macao (Ilha Verde Health Centre).

3. Arrangement for COVID-19 Vaccination Services

With respect to the COVID-19 vaccination services, the Macao Forum large-sized community vaccination station will be open from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, and the Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre will be open from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm to provide vaccination services.