Keeping Tasmanians safe from COVID-19

10 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Minister for Health



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health, safety and wellbeing of Tasmanians has been our number one priority.

That’s why the Tasmanian Government is pleased to welcome several recent announcements and updates to the public health advice by the Australian Government and its associated health advisory bodies that will help protect Tasmanians from the severe impacts of COVID-19.

From tomorrow, access to potentially lifesaving COVID-19 antiviral treatments will be expanded, with all Tasmanians aged over 70 who test positive to COVID-19 able to access antivirals on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Antiviral access will also be expanded to people aged over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease, and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people aged over 30 with two or more risk factors for severe disease.

Taken as a tablet or capsule, Tasmanians can access these potentially lifesaving oral treatments through their GP or through the COVID@homeplus program.

Antivirals help prevent COVID-19 infection from becoming severe, but they are not a replacement for vaccination or covid safe behaviours.

To maximise their effectiveness it is important that antivirals are taken as early as possible after testing positive. Therefore, I encourage Tasmanians to continue to get tested as soon as they have symptoms or are notified as a close contact, and to register for COVID@homeplus.

This important change, alongside expansion of winter booster vaccine eligibility announced on Friday, will help protect Tasmanians from the severe effects of COVID-19 and reduce the impact on our health system.

From tomorrow, more people will also be able to boost their protection from COVID-19 with a “winter dose”, or second booster vaccination. Adults aged 50-64 years of age are recommended to receive the extra dose, while those aged 30 to 49 years will also be eligible.

A winter dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is already recommended for people at greatest risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and I would strongly encourage these groups to get that critical extra protection if they haven’t already.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations are available across Tasmania at participating GPs and pharmacies, and we have now opened up additional state-run clinics to further maximise access.

Finally, there has also been an important change to the reinfection period for COVID-19. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 from 28 days after their previous release from isolation should stay at home, test and isolate for at least 7 days if they test positive.

This follows updated advice from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) that reinfections with the more transmissible BA.4/BA.5 subvariants may occur as early as 28 days after recovery from a previous COVID-19 infection.

The Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now seen as the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Tasmania and Australia, so we will likely see increased numbers of reinfections among those who have previously had COVID-19.

While we are transitioning to living with COVID-19, given the increase in case numbers it’s important to take personal responsibility by following the COVID-safe behaviours – practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing and I’d encourage you to wear a mask when you can’t - particularly in indoor public spaces, test when you have symptoms and stay home when you are unwell.

To find out more, visit www.coronavirus.tas.gov.au or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

