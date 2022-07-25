Bitburn: Revolutionary Project with a decentralized network Launched

BitBurn is a first of its kind and a revolutionary project aiming to promote the development of the Bitcoin revolution built on Binance Smart Chain.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitBurn is a first of its kind and a revolutionary project aiming to promote the development of the Bitcoin revolution built on Binance Smart Chain.The BitBurn project is built via a Blue Print Coaching platform called Hello Enhance. Hello enhance is a decentralized umbrella of businesses and projects. This gives a vast array of utilities with various applications, which collectively result in "business revenue generated tokenization." In a word, BRGT entails reinvesting a portion of the net profits generated back into the Enhance ecosystem.The name BitBurn is more than just cute or catchy in itself. It is a realistic portrayal of the project's key ground-breaking development. Every sale and transfer results in a burn of 2% of the total tokens and 5% BTC rewards to all the holders. Because of this, each BitBurn token will become increasingly rare, boosting its value on the market and further rewarding holders.The BitBurn contract combines two features; a token is burnt from supply whenever there is a transaction, and the number of tokens held by holders is never lowered. Hereby providing a balance on the market price and the project’s ecosystem.BitBurn which was lauched in July 7th is now available EnhanceSwap and PancakeSwap RoadmapThe project is set to complete in multiple phases and will continue to develop over time. In the first stage, known as the 1st-degree burn, the team will work on website development, pre-sale, social media marketing, white paper and token launch. Eventually, the first phase will end with the token listing on different price-tracking websites like CoinMarketCap.The second is named 2nd-degree burn. Here the main focus will be on marketing and publications. The team will boost the marketing through influencers and build a solid community.The last phase of the project, named 3rd-degree burn, is under development and will be available soon.TokenomicsThe total supply of BitBurn tokens is 21,000,000.3% of the tokens are allocated for marketing purposes. 5% are allocated to provide BTC rewards, and 2% of the tokens are allocated to the burning mechanism. This will decrease the circulating supply. A lower supply means an increased scarcity, resulting in higher demand and an increase in the token's value.For more enquiries about the project, and stay updated as the project progresses. Feel free to join their discord and follow their socials.Website: https://bitburn.io/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitBurnOfficial Discord: discord.gg/bitburnSend ahq@bitburn.io

