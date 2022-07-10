Korsah is rumored to feature Stonebwoy, Davido and Burna Boy, 610Music’s Kofi Sonny confirms

610Music’s Korsah is ready to shake up the industry in new interview 610Music Logo Korsah tipped to feature Stonebwoy, Davido and Burna Boy, 610Music’s Kofi Sonny confirms

610Music's Korsah is ready to shake up the industry. He is rumored to feature Stonebwoy, Davido, and Burna Boy, 610Music's Kofi Sonny confirms

We’re bringing the Grammy home to Ghana” — Kofi Sonny

ACCRA, GHANA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based record label, 610Music continues to ring loud in the big corners of the Ghanaian music industry and per their new signing - Korsah’s interview on Adom FM, its CEO, Kofi Sonny subtly confirmed things will only get louder.

In an interview hosted by Jerry Justice on the Drive Time Show, popularly dubbed ‘’Ofie Kwanso’’, the 610Music boss together with Afro-Hip-Hop sensation, Korsah promoted the artist’s song ‘Hater’, all while expressing lots of optimism when discussing their future ambitions. Kofi Sonny in particular was very confident in his new big shot, “We’re bringing the Grammy home to Ghana” he boldly stated - a challenge Korsah is ready to manifest in the next five years. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Aside from comments on their imminent industry shake-up and teasing an upcoming song with Dancehall star, Stonebwoy this August, Kofi Sonny also dropped some big news concerning the label’s ambitions beyond Ghana. He revealed some top-flight releases to come with two of Nigeria’s biggest names, Davido and Burna Boy in the works - the two being favorites of Korsah to work with next to artists like Future, Wizkid, Sarkodie and the aforementioned Stonebwoy.

Mainly centered on Korsah, the lively interview made sure to give listeners an exclusive of Korsah’s personality, his chilling 10-year-long journey in the game and a consolidated vision of his and Kofi Sonny about what’s next for 610Music concerning Afro-Hip-Hop in Ghana.

Korsah and his US-based peer, Rich Flow were recently welcomed to 610Music as its latest additions to the family. The Universal Music Group subsidiary has since gone on to pave the way for the two in Ghana, prepared to fire on all cylinders of their success.

You can watch 10-minute snippets of the revealing interview here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfrrB_bDlDJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D