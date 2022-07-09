MACAU, July 9 - All industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao will be required to suspend operation from after the stroke of midnight on 11 July until the stroke of midnight on 18 July 2022 inclusive, except those in three categories of activity deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public.
You just read:
[Infographic] Suspension of operation of all non-essential industries and commercial venues
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.