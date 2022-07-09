Submit Release
[Infographic] Suspension of operation of all non-essential industries and commercial venues

MACAU, July 9 - All industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao will be required to suspend operation from after the stroke of midnight on 11 July until the stroke of midnight on 18 July 2022 inclusive, except those in three categories of activity deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public.

