Derby Barracks / Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE





MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH









CASE#: 22A5002880





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard





STATION: Derby





CONTACT#: 802-334-8881









DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 2126





STREET: Darling Hill Road





TOWN: Derby





LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jayview Drive





WEATHER: Clear





ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement









VEHICLE #1





OPERATOR: Darlene Rever





AGE: 74





SEAT BELT? Yes





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT









VEHICLE YEAR: 2008





VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet





VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu





DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage





INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening









SUMMARY OF CRASH:









On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle collision on Darling Hill Road in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed that Rever was traveling north when she observed a deer run across the roadway from the west and swerved to avoid it. Rever's vehicle left the east side of the roadway, travelled approximately 100 feet, then came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the road. Rever sustained minor injuries that were not considered life threatening and was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. Rever's vehicle sustained major damage to the front end, hood, and passenger side wheel, and was towed from the scene by Wright's Automotive.



