Derby Barracks / Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


 


CASE#: 22A5002880                                  


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard


STATION: Derby                            


CONTACT#: 802-334-8881


 


DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 2126


STREET: Darling Hill Road


TOWN: Derby


LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jayview Drive


WEATHER: Clear


ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement



VEHICLE #1


OPERATOR: Darlene Rever


AGE: 74


SEAT BELT? Yes


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT


 


VEHICLE YEAR: 2008


VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet


VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu


DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage


INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening


 


SUMMARY OF CRASH:


 


On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle collision on Darling Hill Road in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed that Rever was traveling north when she observed a deer run across the roadway from the west and swerved to avoid it. Rever's vehicle left the east side of the roadway, travelled approximately 100 feet, then came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the road. Rever sustained minor injuries that were not considered life threatening and was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. Rever's vehicle sustained major damage to the front end, hood, and passenger side wheel, and was towed from the scene by Wright's Automotive.


Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov


Derby Barracks / Crash with Injury

