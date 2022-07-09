Derby Barracks / Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5002880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/08/2022 2126
STREET: Darling Hill Road
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jayview Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Darlene Rever
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: Minor, non-life threatening
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle collision on Darling Hill Road in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed that Rever was traveling north when she observed a deer run across the roadway from the west and swerved to avoid it. Rever's vehicle left the east side of the roadway, travelled approximately 100 feet, then came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the road. Rever sustained minor injuries that were not considered life threatening and was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. Rever's vehicle sustained major damage to the front end, hood, and passenger side wheel, and was towed from the scene by Wright's Automotive.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
aaron.leonard@vermont.gov