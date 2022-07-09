IndiaAsha brand ambassador, marathoner Ashish Kasodekar to run World's most demanding footrace: The Badwater 135 in US

About

IndiaAsha Foundation is a charitable trust registered in 2001 under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. The foundation believes that education, health, and civic responsibilities are the main areas where even a small contribution and improvement can tremendously reflect society. India’s prosperity lies in equitable growth, which can only be achieved by uplifting rural youth and children. All the initiatives are directed at serving rural communities across the spectrum to achieve these goals with the mission “Empower the individuals to build a better nation”. Its programmes- ‘Indeea’ & ‘‘SHARP’ have achieved impactful outcomes in the education sector among rural children and youth.

