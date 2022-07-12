Cyclists may now Secure Bike Insurance as Easily as Smartphone Coverage.

Cyclist on Road Bike Pondering Ride

BikeInsure is leveraging eCommerce technology to transform how cyclists in the United States buy and experience bike insurance to make it simple and affordable.

Today's expensive bikes require a standalone insurance coverage policy to provide you with protection.” — Buzzy Cohn, CEO of BikeInsure

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BikeInsure, an insurtech company, has innovated a process that allows a cyclist to obtain bike coverage with optional theft protection for a bicycle as easily as it was to get for your smartphone, in just a few minutes, all from the BikeInsure.com website. Today's expensive bikes require a standalone insurance coverage policy to provide you with protection. BikeInsure reimburses you for repairs to your insured bicycle and listed accessories due to accidents when riding. Coverage continues during transit of the scheduled bike and extends to a stolen bike when optional theft protection is selected.

"While cycling is safe, accidents do happen, but I never thought it would happen to me," said Buzzy Cohn, CEO of BikeInsure. "My bike accident resulted in a destroyed road bike. I couldn't imagine how an accident could cost so much money and possibly prevent me from continuing the simple joy of riding my bicycle. Unfortunately, my homeowner's insurance had a large deductible, exposed my policy to cancellation, and there was the realization that a claim could cause my premium to jump significantly. I researched bike insurance but realized a standalone product with real value and reasonably priced coverage was unavailable." BikeInsure is the solution for cyclist bike insurance, "enjoy the ride. you're covered."®

Underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best, our innovative insurance solutions and specialization serve the niche bike marketplace. Cyclists in the United States can get coverage at BikeInsure.com. In addition, BikeInsure partnership opportunities are available for bike manufacturers, bike shops, cycling events, and other bike distribution channel companies. Together we may meet our bike customers where they desire to procure their favorite cycling goods and services to assure "peace of mind" coverage. For partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.bikeinsure.com/contact

# # #

About BikeInsure

BikeInsure is leveraging eCommerce technology to transform how cyclists in the United States buy and experience bike insurance to make it simple and affordable. Licensed insurance producer BikeInsure is administering the insurance plan, underwritten by carrier Great American Insurance Company, an authorized insurer in all 50 states and Washington DC.

https://www.BikeInsure.com

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Company has received an "A" (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of "A+" (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG's common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

https://www.gaig.com

Coverage is summarized. Refer to the actual policy for a full description of applicable terms, conditions, limits, and exclusions. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, 301 E. Fourth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Media Contact:

BikeInsure Sign Up Experience