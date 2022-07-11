HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. Announces Upcoming Changes
The spray foam insulation experts in Victoria share exciting updates to their website and logo
HD Horne is lauded for their environmentally-friendly spray foam insulation projects”BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. is the top provider of spray foam insulation in Victoria and they have recently announced upcoming changes to their website and logo. The upcoming changes will include a new blog, which will be updated regularly with tips and tricks for home insulation as well as product information. It will better reflect the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and education.
The new logo will be a more modern and sleek design that better represents the company's values. HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation is committed to providing the best possible insulation products and services to their customers and this rebranding effort is just one way they are continuing to show that commitment.
Another way they show their commitment to their customers is by offering top-quality and safe insulation products. As such, HD Horne is lauded for their environmentally-friendly spray foam insulation projects. They spray Genyk Boreal Nature Elite, a Canadian product known to be less toxic than many other insulation products. Using a lavender-based polyurethane foam, it provides the best insulation coverage and unbeatable moisture protection thanks to the highest R-value on the market.
Along with spray foam insulation in Victoria, they also offer blown-in fibreglass insulation, batt and poly insulation, as well as insulation removal. The in-house operation also helps keep costs down on these projects by eliminating the need to hire subcontractors.
As a program registered contractor for all provincial rebate programs, they help British Columbians get rebates and great pricing for their insulation projects, including spray foam insulation, batt and poly insulation, and blown-in fibreglass. This includes everything from assistance with applications to determining their eligibility. HD Horne Sprayfoam and Insulation Ltd. is proud to be Clean BC's ONLY insulation program rebate contractor that services Vancouver Island for the Income Qualified Program.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. can be contacted for further information or questions at 250-882-4629 or contacted via their website.
