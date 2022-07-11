Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum Ground Breaking July 2022 Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum fountain July 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington, DC Police Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum Is “Breaking Ground”The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for the memorial that will be held July 14, 2022 in Washington DC.The Washington, DC Police Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum is announcing the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Memorial. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2pm in front of 300 Indiana Avenue, NW, Washington, DC.This is the groundbreaking for the renovation of the current dilapidated memorial fountain. The ceremony will also commemorate the construction of a new memorial wall that will be engraved with the names of Metropolitan Police Department officers who have died in the line of duty. These are the men and women who have served the city and its residents. The ceremony will take place at the Metropolitan Police Department right at 300 Indiana Avenue, NW. There will be city officials, representatives of the MPD and honored guests.“Our mission is to appropriately honor MPD police officers who have died in the line of duty by renovating the unsightly memorial fountain built in 1942 and creating a new memorial wall inscribed with the names of these officers in a new park-like setting. We also aim to re-establish, fund, and operate a museum to educate the residents and visitors to our Nation's Capital of the unique and rich history of the MPD.”– Mission and vision of the Washington, DC Police Metropolitan Police Memorial and MuseumThis project is very important, as it is replacing the dilapidated memorial foundation that has been sitting for years. The completion of this new memorial has been long overdue, as it is honoring the men and women of the MPD who have paid the price.There is a long history that is connected to the memorial fountain. The original Metropolitan Police Memorial Fountain has been sitting in front of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department, now known as the Henry J. Daly Building. It was authorized in by an Act of Congress on April 22, 1940, under HR 8792. This Act directed the Commissioners of the District of Columbia to accept and maintain a memorial fountain to the members of the Metropolitan Police Department. Read more about the history of the fountain here.The Washington, DC Police Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum’s vision depends on the support of its donors, supporters and corporate sponsors. This is a thank you and invitation to everyone who has made this vision possible.About The Washington, DC Police Metropolitan Police Memorial and MuseumThe Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Memorial and Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It is intended to honor the fallen heroes of the Metropolitan Police Department. We also are establishing a Metropolitan Police Museum to preserve their legacy and the rich and unique history of policing in the nation’s Capital. Visit www.dcpolicememorial.org to learn more.The DC Police Memorial uses all donations to support this project and operates without paid staff. 100% of all donations are tax deductible. We are a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization, IRS EIN 46-1976045, incorporated in DC. Help make their vision a reality by lending your support with a tax-deductible donation at www.dcpolicememorial.org/donate Media Contact:Faceless MarketingPublic RelationsAddress: 999 Denver 18th Street Suite 3000Denver, CO 80202Phone: (800) 357-1299 EXT. 350Email: info@faceless.marketingwww.faceless.marketing

