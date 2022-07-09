David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing, has announced changes to the composition of the BC Housing Board of Commissioners.

Effective immediately, the board is comprised of Allan Seckel (chair) and recently appointed board members Jill Kot, Sheila Taylor, Mark Sieben and Russ Jones.

The board will continue overseeing governance of the organization and will ensure the implementation of best practices in view of the recently released external review conducted by Ernst & Young.

The review was initiated by the B.C. government in 2021 to ensure that BC Housing can deliver its expanded budget and mandate in consideration of government’s historic $7-billion investment in affordable housing over ten years and the rapid growth of the Crown corporation.

The remaining board members announced in June 2022 will begin their appointments on July 18, 2022.