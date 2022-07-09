HNL Runways 4R/4L temporarily closed

Main, News Posted on Jul 8, 2022 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts residents that Runways 4R and 4L at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

Incoming planes will be routed to Runway 8L which will lead to more noise over the Ewa plain.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed repairs are being made.

