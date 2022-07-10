Ravensafe LLC Chief Scientist Continues to Receive Additional Patents

GREENVILLE, SC: Ravensafe is proud to announce that patent number 11,381,197 was issued to its chief scientist, Chris Petrella on July 5th, 2022.

GREENVILLE, SC: Ravensafe is proud to announce that patent number 11,381,197 was issued to its chief scientist, Chris Petrella on July 5th, 2022. This patent focuses on the modular solar trailer array. This is Mr. Petrella's 10th patent and his 5th for Ravensafe LLC.

Ravensafe is also pleased to announce the addition of three new people to its team. Heidy Volk has joined as Senior Project Manager. Sky Pearson has joined as Administrative Assistant and Jordan Perez as Project Management.

Ravensafe continues to gain momentum in the portable energy storage sector as it was one of four local companies featured on the WRAL news for being able to successfully obtain a federal contract for its portable battlefield charging device.

Chief scientist, Chris Petrella states, "With Ravensafe's dedication to the development of world changing technology, Ravensafe will not only dominate battlefield charging but our technology will also make it easier for everyone to adopt to clean energy."

Ravensafe LLC is proud to be a US FCR verified vendor.