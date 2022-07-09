Submit Release
Americano Media Advisory Intercontinental Hotel

Americano Media to introduce former Radio Mambi member

DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

Americano Media Group

PHONE NO. 754-262-7797
Contact: Lina Lopez
Email: llopez@americanomedia.com
Press Secretary for Hispanic Media


AMERICANO MEDIA TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCING MAJOR LINEUP ADDITIONS – INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL DORAL JULY 12, 2022 11:00AM

JULY 8, 2022 (Miami) – Americano Media is announcing a press conference to be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Doral Grand Ball Room, on Tuesday, July 12 beginning at 11:00 am to introduce Lourdes Ubieta and announce other new additions to the network.

Americano Media founder and CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo will host the conference. It will be livestreamed via GETTR, the Americano app, SiriusXM, and the Americano.com website.

Local media and journalists are asked to join us at Intercontinental Hotel, Doral as Americano announces a major addition to our lineup, and how Americano is shaping the Hispanic market and media as it moves forward.

To RSVP, please contact Lina Lopez, above or write to us at media@americanomedia.com.

Who: AMERICANO MEDIA
What: Press Conference
Where: Intercontinental Hotel Doral, 2505 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33178
When: Tuesday, July 11. Press conference starts promptly at 11:00 am Eastern time

Americano Media website: www.americanomedia.com
Americano’s livestream can be accessed on https://gettr.com/user/americanomedia

####

ABOUT AMERICANO:

Founded by Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Americano Media Group aims to be the #1 Hispanic focused news outlet globally focused on the over 500 million Spanish speakers globally. AMERICANO MEDIA strives to empower the Hispanic Community through credible and accessible news, frank discussion and constant advocacy all through focused entertainment content that supports Hispanic core values. To learn more about AMERICANO please visit: www.americanomedia.com.

Lina Lopez
Americano Media
3033781020 ext.
email us here

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


