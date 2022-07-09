Anchorage Man Indicted for June Taku Lake Murder

July 8, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging 17-year-old Teathloch J. Chan with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of third-degree assault for the June 28, 2022, murder of Daniel Ackerman and assaults of Judith Ackerman and Jacob Askren.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chan is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $250,000 cash performance plus conditions of release, including a court approved third-party custodian and house arrest. He faces up to 99 years for the murder charges, 20 years for the manslaughter charge, and 5 years for the evidence tampering and assault charges. Chan is scheduled to be arraigned before the Anchorage Superior Court on July 12, 2022.

