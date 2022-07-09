Lil Durk uses AI technology to create personalized news for its readers
Comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media outlets are struggling to attract readers because the wire is flooded with news stories, and it's hard to keep up with them.
To combat this, many companies are developing A.I.-driven news software to find what interests you and generate a personalized profile for you containing news stories that match your interests.
With the intention of garnering the attention of busy readers, this technology is being presented as the answer to a significant digital age problem.
Alexander Elder believes using such technology will help alleviate the "information overload" problem.
He highlights the positive impacts the technology would have on news consumers and media outlets by relieving them of the burdens of finding reading material.
Younger generations are especially apt to dwell upon the stressful task of managing information, so Alexander is confident that the technology would help to protect them from falling into the clutches of misinformation.
Elder decided to start his media outlet Lil Durk, intending to provide news content exclusively and uniquely by making use of this technology.
He hopes to create a personalized experience for every reader.
His goal is to develop a news reader that will be better than what is on the market now.
Based in Toronto, Canada, Lil Durk seeks to expand into other cities and territories.
Currently, Lil Durk media relies heavily on the support of its readers via the LilDurk.com website.
To help get more readers and investors, the company offers social media management services and press release services.
Elder's overall impression of the situation is that news readers are overwhelmed by all the different news sources.
Still, if they could simply be fed stories that interest them instead, the problem would be solved or reduced significantly.
The issue is that the current system doesn't do that, so Elder is hoping to build a more convenient alternative.
Elder believes that in addition to helping people consume news more conveniently, it would also be helpful to the media outlets themselves.
Many companies can't afford to restock their inventory of news stories daily because they are already stretched thin.
Building a website has gotten progressively more complicated and expensive, so if this technology would allow the media outlets to cut down on the number of stories they need to write daily, they will be able to devote more resources elsewhere.
SOURCE Lil Durk
Media Contact: Alexander Elder, alexander.elder@lildurk.com
Alexander Elder
Lil Durk
+1 778-652-5349
email us here