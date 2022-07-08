Notice of Re-Opening and Second Extended Deadline for Applications for Judicial Vacancy – Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (Release Date: 07/08/2022)

The Judicial Selection Commission is re-opening and re-extending the deadline for accepting applications to fill the following judicial vacancy in the State of Hawaiʻi:

Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (island of Maui)

The Constitution of the State of Hawaiʻi requires that the persons selected by the Commission be residents and citizens of the State of Hawaiʻi and of the United States, and have been licensed to practice law by the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. A circuit judge shall have been licensed for a period of not less than ten years preceding nomination. No judge shall, during the term of office, engage in the practice of law, or run for or hold any other office or position of profit under the United States, the State, or its political subdivisions.

The term of office of a circuit judge shall be ten years. The current annual salary in Hawaiʻi of a circuit judge is

$207,084.¹

The Chief Justice has the discretion to make assignments of calendars among the circuit judges as provided

under Section 601-2 of the Hawaiʻi Revised Statute.

Full-time judges also receive employer contributions to premiums for enrollment in the state-sponsored medical, drug, vision and dental plans, a free life insurance policy, state retirement benefits, a deferred compensation supplemental retirement savings plan, 13 paid holidays annually (14 days during election years), 21 vacation and 21 sick leave days per year. Benefits are subject to modification or termination due to changes in statutes, pertinent rules and regulations. Judges shall be retired upon attaining the age of seventy years.

The Commission invites anyone who meets the constitutional requirements and is interested in the position to apply directly to the Commission.

TO APPLY: Please visit the Commission’s website and fill out form JS-P-084, Application for Judicial Office Form. The application must be postmarked to the address below on or before the second extended application deadline of Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando, Esq.

Judicial Selection Commission

State of Hawaiʻi

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813