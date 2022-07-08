Governor Cooper Signs 19 Bills into Law

NORTH CAROLINA, July 8 - Raleigh

Jul 8, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 619:

"This law requires much-needed safety measures for elevators in short-term rentals, and while this action sadly can’t reverse the tragedy that killed Weston Androw, it does mean better protection to prevent future injuries and deaths."

