Governor Cooper Signs 19 Bills into Law

Today,Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:
Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 619:
"This law requires much-needed safety measures for elevators in short-term rentals, and while this action sadly can’t reverse the tragedy that killed Weston Androw, it does mean better protection to prevent future injuries and deaths."
