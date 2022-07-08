Gov. Wolf Vetoes Discriminatory Transphobic Legislation

Governor Tom Wolf vetoed House Bill 972, legislation targeting transgender youth.

“I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate has no place in Pennsylvania, especially discrimination against already marginalized youth representing less than half of 1 percent of Pennsylvania’s population,” said Gov. Wolf. “The fact that this bill passed through Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly solely to bully and oppress vulnerable children is atrocious. These members should be ashamed of themselves for proposing and voting on policies that are ​discriminatory, unnecessary, and incredibly harmful.”

A 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health by The Trevor Project clearly shows that political attacks aimed at transgender and nonbinary youth nationwide, like threatening their access to health care or denying their participation in school activities, negatively impact their mental wellbeing. Additionally, nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide in the past year, while LGBTQ youth who found their school to be affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide.

“My administration is committed to supporting transgender individuals and ensuring Pennsylvania is an inclusive place for everyone,” Gov. Wolf said. “To the LGBTQ+ community in Pennsylvania and especially to our transgender and nonbinary youth and young people: I see you, I support you, I respect you, and I stand with you.”

Read Gov. Wolf’s House Bill 972 veto message here.

Additionally, the governor vetoed Senate Bill 573 and House Bill 1420.