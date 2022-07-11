Submit Release
Oz Arab Media signs Partnership MOU with The Salvation Army – Bankstown

BANKSTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oz Arab Media, the leading ethnic online news platform for Arabs in Australia, believes in supporting and giving back to the greater community. Accordingly, it seeks out and establishes media and marketing partnerships with various community organisations and offers them media coverage for their events, fundraisers, and activities. Oz Arab Media publishes Arab, Australian, and international news in both English and Arabic languages. It also publishes a weekly issue containing news of the week from various categories. On 27 June, 2022, Oz Arab Media signed a partnership agreement with The Salvation Army – Bankstown.

Founded in the nineteenth century in London, The Salvation Army grew to become a global movement spreading hope where needed by supporting the welfare of any who are in need or experiencing hardships or injustice. In Australia, The Salvation Army has established over 350 corps working with social services to provide help where needed. The Salvation Army helps countless people every day, whether by helping them find food, shelter, or support wherever The Salvation Army has Corps in the world.

The management team of Oz Arab Media led by Mr. Remy Wehbe made the acquaintance of Captain Frank Wang, the Bankstown Corps Team Leader of The Salvation Army during the Red Shield Appeal 2022 which took place at Bankstown RSL on 4 June, 2022. The beautiful event was a resounding success, and Oz Arab Media provided media coverage by promoting the event and then following up with an article about it. This is when the partnership idea was born.
Oz Arab Media looks forward to being a part of the success of The Salvation Army’s mission in Bankstown and will be promoting any future events that the Bankstown Corps launches. With Oz Arab Media’s support, the message of The Salvation Army will reach a much wider audience and foster more beneficial connections with the community.

