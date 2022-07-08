Post Session Report :: Friday, July, 2022

SB 106, PN 1857 (Argall) – A joint resolution proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution to allow each candidate for Governor to select his or her running mate as Lieutenant Governor, further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions, providing for election audits, for qualifications of electors and for banning abortion. Senate concurred in House amendments as further amended by the Senate. A vote of 28-22 was recorded.

SB 1100, PN 1852 (Browne) – A General Appropriations Act for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

SB 1171, PN 1848 (Hutchinson) – Removes restrictions on the number of axles mandated for trucks hauling pulpwood or wood chips with heavy hauling permits; exempts government-owned or local government contractor vehicles providing materials for construction or maintenance from restrictions on the use of highways; provides for baled garbage; permits commercial implements of husbandry to be driven on freeways under certain conditions; and exempts certain motor vehicles transporting property to or from an amateur competitive event. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 32-18 was recorded.

SB 1222, PN 1853 (DiSanto) – An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in insurance holding companies, further providing for definitions, for acquisition of control of or merger or consolidation with domestic insurer and for registration of insurers, providing for group capital calculation exemptions, further providing for standards and management of an insurer within an insurance holding company system, for group-wide supervision for international insurance groups and for confidential treatment and providing for compliance with group capital calculation and liquidity stress test requirements and provides for peer-to-peer car sharing. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

HB 1421, PN 3375 (Thomas) – Makes several amendments to the Fiscal Code to implement components of the budget agreement including several provisions that carry‐forward or extend existing language, as well as new additions. Senate concurred in House amendments as further amended by the Senate. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

HB 2709, PN 3309 (Marshall) – Extends consumer disclosure requirements for rent-to-own agreements to online purchases. Senator Pittman offered amendment A05428 which makes technical changes. Changes “lessor” to “lessee”. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 35-15.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Corey R. O’Connor, Controller, Allegheny County (new appointment)

Brian M. Marriott, Magisterial District Judge – Bucks County (new appointment)

Elizabeth S. Gallard, Magisterial District Judge – Delaware County (new appointment)

Jeffrey J. Wood, Magisterial District Judge – Juniata/Perry Counties (new appointment)

John R. Caffese, Magisterial District Judge – Monroe County (new appointment)

Andrew J. Serina, Magisterial District Judge – Schuylkill County (new appointment)

Bo D. Trawitz, Magisterial District Judge – Snyder/Union Counties (new appointment)

Phillippe A. Melograne, Magisterial District Judge – Washington County (new appointment)

Adrian I. Boxley, Magisterial District Judge – York County (new appointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-1:

Andrew F. Szefi, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Allegheny County (new appointment)

Jill G. Koestel, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Berks County (new appointment)

Ilissa Zimmerman, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Blair County (new appointment)

Nicole R. Forzato, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Chester County (new appointment)

Louis A. Mincarelli, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Chester County (new appointment)

Richard W. Knecht, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Columbia/Montour (new appointment)

Shawn M. Long, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Lancaster County (new appointment)

Karen L. Mansfield, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Lancaster County (new appointment)

William P. Carlucci, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Lycoming County (new appointment)

Kenneth L. Joel, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County (new appointment)

Brian E. McLaughlin, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County (new appointment)

John R. Padora, Jr, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County (new appointment)

Tamika N. Washington, Judge, Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia County (new appointment)