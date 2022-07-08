Submit Release
DATCP Announces Wisconsin Cherry Board Election Results

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 8, 2022 
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2022 Wisconsin Cherry Board election results. Chris Lautenbach of Fish Creek and Jim Seaquist of Ellison Bay began three-year terms as elected members of the Wisconsin Cherry Board on July 1, 2022.

About the Wisconsin Cherry Board​
The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cherry Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $50,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cherry growers. This funding is used to support the cherry industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

