DDOT Improves Navigation Connection in National Mall Tunnels

Thanks to newly installed technology, drivers get seamless connectivity for way-finding, increasing tunnel safety and better traffic flow

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the activation of new Waze Beacons in three tunnels under the National Mall that send a one-way signal to Bluetooth-enabled devices, providing routing and real-time traffic data to drivers when the Global Positioning System (GPS) signal drops underground.

“This technology will allow for more seamless navigation, particularly for visitors and residents who are less familiar with our tunnel lane configuration and exit locations,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We’re very excited to bring this added safety to District drivers and join other major cities around the world participating in Waze’s global Beacons Program.”

The Waze Beacons are installed in the 3rd Street (I-395), 9th Street, and 12th Street tunnels under the National Mall. They provide a one-way signal to a Bluetooth-enabled device without collecting or storing any usage information. They work free with other navigation apps and also enable access to real-time traffic information, such as alerting drivers to slowdowns or blocked lanes ahead. For more information on the technology, please visit waze.com/beacons.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

