THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022

MONDAY, JULY 11, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet in Pro Forma session at 2:30 p.m. No votes are expected in the House.

TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (15 bills)

H.Res. 1168 – Reaffirming the economic partnership between the United States and the Caribbean nations and recognizing the need to strengthen trade and investment between the United States and the Caribbean nations, our "Third Border", as amended (Rep. Plaskett – Ways and Means) H.R. 7337 – Access for Veterans to Records Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 7535 – Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 7331 – Improving Government for America’s Taxpayers Act, as amended (Rep. Kilmer – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 521 – First Responder Fair RETIRE Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3544 – Computers for Veterans and Students Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Spanberger – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5794 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 850 Walnut Street in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, as the ‘‘First Sergeant Leonard A. Funk, Jr. Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Doyle – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1095 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 101 South Willowbrook Avenue in Compton, California, as the ‘‘PFC James Anderson, Jr., Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Barragan – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 203 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 4020 Broadway Street in Houston, Texas, as the ‘‘Benny C. Martinez Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5659 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1961 North C Street in Oxnard, California, as the ‘‘John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Brownley – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5271 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2245 Rosa L Parks Boulevard in Nashville, Tennessee, as the ‘‘Thelma Harper Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Cooper – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 5809 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1801 Town and Country Drive in Norco, California, as the ‘‘Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui Memorial Post Office Building’’ (Rep. Calvert – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 4622 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 226 North Main Street in Roseville, Ohio, as the ‘‘Ronald E. Rosser Post Office’’ (Rep. Balderson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2472 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 82422 Cadiz Jewett Road in Cadiz, Ohio, as the ‘‘John Armor Bingham Post Office’’ (Rep. Johnson (OH) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 228 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2141 Ferry Street in Anderson, California, as the ‘‘Norma Comnick Post Office Building’’ (Rep. LaMalfa – Oversight and Reform)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 6538 – Active Shooter Alert Act of 2022 (Rep. Cicilline – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 7900 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 8296 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 (Rep. Chu – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 8297 – Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022 (Rep. Fletcher – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

Postponed Suspensions (7 votes)

H.R. 7174 – National Computer Forensics Institute Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security) H.R. 5274 – PREVENT ACT of 2021 (Rep. Joyce (OH) – Homeland Security) H.R. 1934 – Promoting United States International Leadership in 5G Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 59 – Condemning the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and standing with the people of Sudan (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 720 – Calling for stability and the cessation of violence and condemning ISIS-affiliated terrorist activity in northern Mozambique, including the Cabo Delgado Province, and for other purposes (Rep. Jacobs (CA) – Foreign Affairs) H.Con.Res. 45 – Expressing the sense of Congress regarding the execution-style murders of United States citizens Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi in the Republic of Serbia in July 1999 (Rep. Zeldin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 892 – Calling on the Government of the Republic of Rwanda to release Paul Rusesabagina on humanitarian grounds (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible