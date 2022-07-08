7th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for two district ...

TOPEKA—The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene August 31 and September 1 to interview nominees to fill two district judge positions in Douglas County.



One position is created by Judge Kay Huff's July 8 retirement. The other was among the district court judge positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 7th Judicial District is Douglas County.



Justice Eric S. Rosen, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 7th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



Nomination process



Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Douglas County, clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/Judges/Become-a-Judge.



Nominations must be submitted by paper copy. The deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is noon Monday, July 29. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.



Submissions require one original and eight copies of the completed nomination form, a like number of supporting documents and one executed release form, to be sent to:



Daniel Watkins, Secretary

7th Judicial District Nominating Commission

1031 Vermont, Suite 100

Lawrence, KS 66044



Public interviews



The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing Thursday, September 1. Interviews will be at the Douglas County Courthouse, 111 E 11th St.. Interviews are open to the public.



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Nominees to the governor



The nominating commission will interview nominees for the district judge positions and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Elina Alterman, Elizabeth Cateforis, Stephanie Davis, Lisa Harris-Frydman, Wesley Smith, and Daniel Watkins, all of Lawrence.