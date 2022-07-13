Genesis Vault Capital Launches Web3 Venture Studio to Support Entrepreneurs in Building Successful DAOs
Founders receive $100,000 in seed funding to launch and scale their Web3 organization
Our mission is to support founders in the new Web3 economy powered by digital assets, which can be daunting to navigate without the guidance and mentorship from experts in the industry.”SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Vault Capital, a digital asset fund, is excited to introduce Genesis Venture Studio (GVS). The mission of GVS is to help founders validate, launch, and scale Web3 companies structured as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).
DAOs are a new type of entity that are collectively owned and managed by its members. There is no central leadership. Decisions are collectively made by the community organized around a set of rules that are enforced on a blockchain. Starting an organization requires trust in the organization’s team. With DAOs, the trust shifts to the foundational rules that are transparent and verifiable by anyone. DAOs enable new opportunities for global collaboration and coordination.
GVS works closely with deeply passionate founders to solve problems that have a positive impact on the world, helping identify the right business concept that aligns with the founder's passion and background. GVS also provides strategic direction, token design, go-to-market strategy, legal framework, as well as $100,000 in initial seed capital to help launch individual DAOs. GVS recently launched its first venture, Heirloom DAO, a platform that enables users and companies to mint and acquire lifetime subscription licenses in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
Genesis Venture Studio is now seeking co-founders who are determined to grow a successful organization, create positive change in society, and be part of the fast-growing Web3 space.
The success of a DAO is based on aligning the incentives of members to create a community around a central purpose. This is accomplished through the optimal tokenomics design. Tokenomics is a new field that combines economics, finance, and psychology. GVS specializes in tokenomics design and provides expert guidance on how founders can design the right incentives for various roles in a DAO.
“Founders need to carefully consider the tokenomics of their DAO to scale their company and attract investors. Token utility that optimizes its demand requires deep thinking and domain expertise,” added Anma. “That’s where Genesis Venture Studio comes in. We help founders design tokenomics that have the power to foster massive societal change on a global scale."
