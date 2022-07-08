Hackney Publications and Hackney Communications Contribute $1,000 to Miracle Foundation
Founder Holt Hackney thanked everyone who has ever worked with his companies over the last two decades for making this contribution possible.
Hackney Publications and Hackney Communications have had dozens of incredible contractors and employees through the years, who deserve credit for our success and, by extension, this donation.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, and Hackney Communications, an international public relations firm, have announced a $1,000 contribution to the Miracle Foundation, a global charity that for more than 20 years has empowered vulnerable children to reach their full potential.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
“Hackney Publications and Hackney Communications didn’t get here by accident,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of each company. “We have had dozens of incredible contractors and employees through the years, who deserve credit for our success and, by extension, this donation.”
Hackney continued, noting that losing his father early in his life made this an especially poignant opportunity to help a Foundation dedicated to helping children, who no longer have parents due to circumstances beyond their control.
“Losing my father at age 7 gives me some empathy for what these kids are going through,” he said. “If I can help in any small way, it is worth it.”
Hackney added that he has known Caroline Boudreaux since she founded Miracle Foundation more than two decades ago, and admired her work.
“The impact that Caroline and her team at Miracle Foundation have had on the world’s most vulnerable population – impoverished children – is astonishing and something to be appreciated,” Hackney said. “Please consider the foundation’s work and supporting its efforts.”
Eighty-six percent of every dollar donated to Miracle Foundation goes to its programs.
Miracle Foundation
For more than 20 years, Miracle Foundation has directly improved the lives of 20,000 children and supported 100,000 of their family members. We utilize the power of data to create change.
Our Thrive Scale™ systematically measures and improves all aspects of a child’s well-being. Our leading-edge FosterShare™ software offers a revolutionary change to the US foster care system. This phone-based app ultimately helps children avoid the painful process of being moved from home to home. Our mission is a family for every child, in our lifetime.
Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals, producing more than a dozen newsletters and magazines. The company was founded 2002 by Holt Hackney, a lifelong journalist.
Hackney Communications
Hackney Communications is a full-service pr firm, representing nine clients across the globe. Among the firm’s clients are Burns Funding, Iasa Global, AdvisorHub, Resilient Healthcare, TempStars, Cyber Trust Alliance, eShift Technologies, Wood County Economic Development and BitMinutes.
Holt Hackney
Hackney Communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other