Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Order Protecting Reproductive Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC -  House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed an executive order that protects access to reproductive health care:

“Today’s executive order shows that the American people have a President who takes swift action to protect women’s reproductive choice.  While this executive order is important and will help women access reproductive health care where they need it and maintain privacy, in truth there is very little that the President can do on his own to address the dangers posed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson.  It is up to Congress to take meaningful action by enacting laws that guarantee reproductive freedom in all states and territories of our union.  That’s what the House did when we passed the Women’s Health Protection Act last year - and we will do so again next week with an updated version of that bill. I will also bring to the House Floor next week the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, to make it possible and safe for women needing abortion care to travel to states where it is accessible.  I urge the Senate to act without delay and join the House in taking action to protect women’s reproductive choice in the wake of the extremist and precedent-ignoring Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.”

