Fourth backyard flock tests positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) have confirmed the state’s fourth detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock in Linn County. The affected flock was approximately 40 chickens.

The owner of the flock called ODA’s hotline to report unusual behavior, sick birds, and an increased rate of mortality. The presences of H5N1 avian influenza virus in the flock was detected by Oregon State University’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on July 6. This is the fourth detection of the virus in a backyard flock this year, the first confirmed on May 6 also in Linn County. There are no detections in commercial poultry in the state.

Birds on the property were euthanized to prevent spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. There is no immediate public health concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. As always, both wild and domestic poultry should be properly prepared and cooked.

ODA is advising commercial poultry farmers and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Reducing or eliminating contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from this disease.

Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028).

For wild birds, please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Do not collect or handle the birds but report the incident directly to ODFW at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

For more tips on protecting your backyard flock, please visit the ODA online at Avian Influenza or en Español at Avian Influenza – Spanish.

Cuarta bandada de aves de patio trasero da positivo por influenza aviar altamente patógena en Oregon

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (ODA) y el Servicio de Inspección Sanitaria de Animales y Plantas (APHIS) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (USDA) han confirmado la cuarta detección estatal de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en inglés: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en una bandada de patio trasero no comercial en el condado de Linn. La bandana afectada fue de aproximadamente 40 gallinas.

El dueño de la bandada llamó a la línea directa de ODA para reportar comportamiento inusual, aves enfermas y una mayor tasa de mortalidad. La presencia del virus de la influenza aviar H5N1 en la bandana fue detectada por el Laboratorio de Diagnóstico de Enfermedades Animales de la Universidad Estatal de Oregon y confirmada por el Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios el 6 de julio. Esta es la cuarta detección del virus en una bandada de patio trasero este año, la primera confirmada el 6 de mayo también en el condado de Linn. No hay detecciones en aves de corral comerciales en el estado.

Las aves en la propiedad fueron sacrificadas para evitar la propagación de la enfermedad. Las aves de la bandada no entrarán en el sistema alimentario. No hay un problema inmediato de salud pública debido a la detección del virus de la influenza aviar. La influenza aviar no afecta a la carne de ave ni a los productos de huevo, que siguen siendo seguros para comer. Como siempre, tanto las aves de corral silvestres como las domésticas deben prepararse y cocinarse adecuadamente.

ODA está aconsejando a los avicultores comerciales y a los propietarios de bandana de patio trasero que estén atentos con las medidas de bioseguridad y la vigilancia. Reducir o eliminar el contacto entre las aves silvestres y las bandadas domésticas es la mejor manera de proteger a las aves domésticas de esta enfermedad.

La muerte o enfermedad entre las aves domésticas debe notificarse al ODA. Por favor informe llamando al 503-986-4711 (Teléfono Alternativo: 1-800-347-7028).

Para aves silvestres, comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregon (ODFW). No recoja ni manipule las aves, pero informe el incidente directamente al ODFW al 866-968-2600 o Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.

Para obtener más consejos sobre cómo proteger a su bandada de patio trasero, visite al ODA en línea en Avian Influenza o en español en Avian Influenza – Spanish.