Notice of Request for Partners - Community Energy Resilience Pathways: Community-based Metrics in the District

DOEE seeks eligible entities to partner on a grant application to the US Department of Energy (DOE) to implement energy resilience research and development  in the District.

A partner will assist in the different phases of the project. Phase 1: Develop a community energy resilience baseline index, which will include survey research among residents, community leaders, and critical service providers. Phase 2: Identify sites for proposed resilience infrastructure, such as solar-powered resilience hubs with backup battery storage. Phase 3: Host a collaborative stakeholder engagement workshop. 

The amount available for one or more partner is up to $700,000 depending on award size and the scope of activities.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFP # 2022-2218-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is July 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.  A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

 Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: 

