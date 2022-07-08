Atlanta Black Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Collaborative Millennial Wealth Building Summit Announced, July 13.

Young Entrepreneurs Collaborative Announced, Atlanta Black Chamber

July 13 summit supports Black millennial wealth building through home ownership, debt payoff, and entrepreneurship.

My mission as chair of this event is to breathe new life into the Young Entrepreneurs Collaborative and support more Black entrepreneurs across Atlanta.” — Chairperson Markela Taylor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing together Black millennials to spark wealth building, the Atlanta Black Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Collaborative will host its first Millennial Wealth Building Summit on July 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. Noting that “first-generation Black wealth builders must embrace their success and the opportunities and challenges that it presents,” the new summit was “created to boldly acknowledge and announce the enormous wealth-building opportunity for Black millennials,” with a focus on home ownership, student loan debt, family wealth transfer, and entrepreneurship.

The Millennial Wealth Building Summit will include collaboration and networking, a presentation on millennial wealth challenges and opportunities, with panels on investments and insurance and real estate and finance. It will also feature a special fireside chat with Shizelle Small-Martin interviewing Ryan Wilson, CEO and co-founder of the Gathering Spot, with other speakers announced, award-winning entrepreneur and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting, Dr. Velma Trayham along with other speakers and special guests.

“My mission as chair of this event is to breathe new life into the Young Entrepreneurs Collaborative and support more Black entrepreneurs across Atlanta. All of our upcoming events focus on real-life experiences, including business ownership, leadership, smart hiring, commercial leases, and more,” said chairperson Markela Taylor. “Financial literary is key, but it is not the only key. We can’t ignore the challenges of day-to-day operations. Entrepreneurship is rewarding, however, it costs to be the boss. Together, we will minimize these costs by focusing on smart wealth-building and standing up as a

community.”

The July summit will be held at the Gathering Spot at 384 Northyards Blvd. NW, Building 100, is in Atlanta and is free for attendees. Vendor tables are available for $250 at info@atlantablackchambers.org.

Registration is now available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-yec-presents-the-millennial-wealth-building-summit-

tickets-371505662437.

About the Atlanta Black Chambers

The Atlanta Black Chambers is a nonprofit organization consisting of individuals engaging in business, community, and government activities. Our mission is to serve as an advocate for the creation and growth of competitive, profitable, and sustainable Black-owned entities. We are committed to providing quality education and training programs that emphasize economic development, ownership, and wealth-building practices. For more information, please visit https://atlantablackchambers.org/