SMART Board 6000S Wins Best of Show at ISTELive 22
The SMART Board 6000S interactive display's advanced and affordable technology brings capability to the classroom without adding complexity.
As we support teachers and students with accelerating learning and addressing challenges in mental health, we will continue to innovate and create tools and features that make educators’ days easier.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMART Board 6000S Series won Best of Show at ISTELive 22, which took place in New Orleans from June 26 to 29. The event showcased a wide variety of new innovations in the edtech space, along with professional development and networking for educators.
— Nicholas Svensson, CEO, SMART Technologies
The Tech & Learning Best of Show Award celebrates products and solutions that are elevating and supporting teachers, students and whole learning communities. Tech & Learning’s panel of judges included some of the country’s most tech-savvy and knowledgeable educators who were tasked with identifying the edtech solutions at ISTELive 22 that, “showed the greatest promise to the industry.”
SMART Technologies showcased the award-winning SMART Board 6000S interactive display for education, powered by iQ. The 6000S features best-in-class touch and ink, allowing multiple users to write, erase, touch and gesture at the same time, over any program or application, without interfering with one another’s tool choices. This is key functionality exclusive to SMART, essential for supporting accessible, effective collaboration with technology that is simple to use.
The 6000S has other unparalleled interactivity and collaboration features and supports teacher-led, student-led, whole-class and small-group learning. The 6000S series allows an entire class to work directly on the embedded whiteboard from their student devices - without student logins - so teachers don’t need to interrupt the lesson to get students signed into a separate tool. This enables schools and districts to leverage the investment they’re made in devices during the pandemic, while over-the-air updates mean that panels are easy to maintain while saving time and energy.
Available exclusively on the SMART Board 6000S series, the patented Tool Explorer platform lets teachers and students manipulate real-world objects such as stamps and 8 different pens that are automatically recognized by the display. These tools help engage learners and support communication for all students, and work with any file type or application on the interactive display.
The conference served as a live introduction to some of SMART’s recent collaborations, including moozoom, a platform that helps elementary kids learn how to handle everyday challenges, and Kooth, the online mental wellbeing company. This year, SMART incorporated new social-emotional learning (SEL) and mental health resources into its products and joined forces with Kooth to bring clinically backed expertise to the content.
“It’s an honor to be awarded among the Best in Show at ISTELive 22,” said SMART CEO Nicholas Svensson. “It’s encouraging to be back in person at ISTE and that our products are resonating. As we support teachers and students with accelerating learning and addressing challenges in mental health, we will continue to innovate and create tools and features that make educators' days easier.”
Educators and administrators can book a demo at https://legacy.smarttech.com/en/products/book-a-demo.
ABOUT SMART TECHNOLOGIES
SMART is a world leader in education technology, providing interactive solutions to help every person discover and develop the greatness within them. A consistent innovator for over 30 years, SMART is the inventor of the SMART Board® and the developer of SMART Notebook®, the world's most popular collaborative learning software, and part of the award-winning SMART Learning Suite. With their full range of interconnected displays, software, and accessories, used by millions in education and business, SMART helps students, colleagues and teams around the world create connections that matter. To learn more, visit smarttech.com.
Amanda Holdsworth
Holdsworth Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn