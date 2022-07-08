John Japhet Indicted for Murder and Burglary

July 7, 2022

(Bethel, AK) – On July 6, 2022, a Bethel grand jury indicted 39-year-old John Japhet on one count of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Burglary in the First Degree, and one count of Assault in the Third Degree. The indictment is based on an incident that occurred in Bethel, Alaska on the morning of June 29th, 2022. John Japhet is alleged to have stabbed and killed Paul B. John.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Japhet faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment.

The Bethel Police Department investigated this incident along with Alaska State Troopers. Anyone with additional information related to the charges against Mr. Japhet is asked to contact the Bethel Police Department.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

On June 30, Magistrate Judge Paul Korchin set Mr. Japhet’s bail at $250,000 with conditions at his first appearance prior to indictment.

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055.

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.