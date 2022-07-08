Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,123 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Sunday in honor of former prime minister of Japan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Sunday, July 10, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated today.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Flags have been at half-staff since Tuesday in honor and remembrance of the victims of Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

 

You just read:

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Sunday in honor of former prime minister of Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.