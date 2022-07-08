Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff through Sunday in honor of former prime minister of Japan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Sunday, July 10, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated today.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Flags have been at half-staff since Tuesday in honor and remembrance of the victims of Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.