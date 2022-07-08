New Hemp Derived HHC Products Will Be Hitting The Market Soon

Zen Master HHC Gummies

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving, TX - CBD American Shaman of Las Colinas, a fast-growing CBD store in the United States, has announced their HHC products for consumer use. The company, at the announcement, noted that HHC is a relatively new product but offers a similar effect as THC. The product has been tested to deliver the same feeling of euphoria and stimulation, changes in heart rate and body temperature, altered visual and auditory perception, as well as altered headspace and cognition.As a CBD store that is focused on delivering top-quality products to its customers, CBD American Shaman of Las Colinas is constantly stocking new products that meet customer needs while giving them an array of options to choose from. By consuming the HHC products carried in-store, customers can expect to enjoy benefits like promotion of deeper and more restorative sleep, alleviation of nausea or vomiting symptoms, anxiety alleviation, reduced inflammation, and chronic pain management.Customers who wish to experience the many benefits of HHC products can get started by trying the Zen Master HHC Gummies . Describing the product, the store’s spokesperson said: “These Blackberry HHC Gummies are packed with 12.5mg of HHC. We have 5 options for HHC Gummies with an assorted variety pack and four options of single flavors. For the variety pack, the four flavors are Sweet Watermelon, Sweet Blackberry, Sweet Tropical, Sweet Blue Raspberry. The variety pack of gummies comes in an 8-count unit so that the distribution of flavors is even. For the single flavor packs, there are 10 gummies in each unit. There are several isomers of this hydrogenated form of THC.”Customers can also try the Zen Master HHC Cartridge, which promises a lasting experience. The product is available in 4 strains, including Wedding Cake, Fruit Punch, Cinnamon Toast, and Blackberry Kush. Interested customers are welcome to explore the wide range of HHC products offered at the store and on their website. Aside from the stock of HHC products, customers can also explore other products like CBD Oils, CBD Topicals, CBD Edibles, CBD Gummies, CBD Capsule Pills, CBD Tea, CBD Water, CBD candy, THC-free CBD Hemp Oil, Hemp flower, etc.The staff at the CBD store are happy to help new and returning customers with answers to their questions as well as guidance and recommendations where needed. CBD American Shaman of Las Colinas is located at 6440 North MacArthur Blvd Suite 120, Irving, Texas 75039 US and can be reached via phone at 469-206-3159. For more information, visit their website.

