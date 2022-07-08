Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,106 in the last 365 days.

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds Open through September 9th

NEBRASKA, July 8 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds Open through September 9th

 

LINCOLN – The State of Nebraska has funds remaining through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).  The ERAP funds are available to eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent, and certain utilities – including gas, water, sewage, electricity, and internet assistance.  The program will continue to accept applications through September 9, 2022.

 

Renters and landlords with tenants who are unable to make rent can apply for assistance.  Funding is available for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and December 31, 2022, but applications must be submitted by September 9, 2022.

 

Funding is available to residents statewide.  However, there are separate application processes for residents of Lancaster County, Douglas County, and residents under the Northern Ponca Tribal Housing Authority.  Residents of the City of Lincoln and the City of Omaha have an additional application opportunity through their cities, as well.   

 

To learn more about the program and how to apply, please visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov or call +1 (833) 500-8810, Monday-Friday 8AM-5PM CT.

You just read:

Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds Open through September 9th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.