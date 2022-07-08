Submit Release
Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies Announces Fall 2022 College Scholarship Winner

Kylie Watlington from Duke University’s School of Nursing is this year’s winner

GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies, a master supply distributor for scientific, industrial and technological environments, is thrilled to announce that Ms. Kylie Watlington is the winner of its Fall 2022 college scholarship. Watlington is a graduate student at Duke University’s School of Nursing after deciding to devote herself to a career in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies is dedicated to supporting deserving young people like Watlington who show promise and energy in their pursuit of education and a career that benefits their communities. The scholarship is open to all students currently enrolled in higher education.

According to CEO and owner Sean Clough, “We are pleased to do our part in reducing the financial burden that today’s students face. Our annual scholarship began in 2021 and is designed to assist students making a positive impact on those around them. We congratulate Ms. Watlington and all of the applicants who applied for the 2022 college scholarship.”

Clough also provided information for students who want to apply for next year’s scholarship: “We received exceptional feedback from student applicants and implemented a streamlined, user-friendly submission process. To get to know our applicants and understand what inspires them, we suggest completing the optional questions that can increase the likelihood of being selected for a scholarship.”

Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies provides niche swabs, wipes used in microbiology, forensic analysis and critical environments. In business since 2006, the company works with hospitals, cleanrooms and industrial manufacturers to get them the disposable apparel, gloves and safety supplies they need.

For more information about the annual scholarship, visit harmonycr.com/giving/college-scholarship.

