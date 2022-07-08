Submit Release
Harpist Denise Fink Releases New Age Album

LOVE...Harp to Heart

It is with great anticipation and excitement to announce the new release of the Harp to Harp album, "LOVE... Harp to Heart" (feat. Trez Gregory, Vocal Artist).

Music is a Universal Language...Where the Words End...The Music Begins”
— David Cerone, Past President, The Cleveland Institute of Music
SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This album features a variety of eight cover love songs from Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah with vocal/harp to Harp Solos "Have I Told You Lately" to "A Whole New World."

The selections on this album are intended to warm the heart of the listener and open each of us to others through LOVE, as represented by a butterfly on the cover.

A special thank you to vocal artist, Trez Gregory, Sound Engineer Robert Murdaugh from In the Box Studios, Peter Doell, Mastering Engineer from Aftermaster Audio Labs, Amy Gelsone, Director of the Anthony Wayne High School Concert Choir, Natalie Jean, Grammy Voting Member, for her support on Marketing, Dennis Brewster, Webmaster, To my husband, Klaus and our two sons Kristoff & Markus for their love and support while working on this album.

Denise Fink, Professional Harpist/Teacher is the founding member of Harp to Harp (1994-Present) and President of the Harp to Harp Foundation. She is also a Grammy Voting Member of The Recording Academy.

Mrs. Fink currently holds a private studio (in person/online), and the position of Faculty Harp Instructor at Drury University and the College of the Ozarks.

She currently is principal harpist for The Heartland Opera Co., The Springfield Opera Co. Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra and The Union Avenue Opera of St. Louis

She also held the position as the Founder/Faculty of the Harp Department at the Fine Arts Association in Willoughby, Ohio (1991-2005).

Denise Fink has performed as Principal Harpist under the Batons of Pierre Boulez, Louis Lane, Dr. William Kraft of the Los Angeles Symphony, Stephen Sulich Joseph Guinta, and Evan Wallon, Jeffery Macomber, Christopher Koch and Scott Schoonover. She has also performed for the Cleveland Suburban Symphony, Soloist for the Stars in the Wings (Cleveland Orchestra), The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony and The Ohio Light Opera Co.

To listen to her latest album, please click below:

https://open.spotify.com/album/3IRaX1ti68K6pZBVf1UQyP?si=mvY6LXSPQ1uLm7kE-80xaQ

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/denisefink/loveharp-to-heart

Denise Rae Fink
Harp to Harp
+1 419-450-6699
