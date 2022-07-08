State Auditor's E-Update - 7/8/2022

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: TIF Trainings in July

3. TIF: Making Corrections on TIF Annual Report

4. Pension: Schedule Form Certification Deadline

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Segregation of Billing Duties

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



One of my favorite parts of my job is connecting with people in local government across Minnesota. I have the distinct pleasure of meeting residents and decision makers in communities all across our state – and I get to hear the stories that put the numbers we see in perspective.

This summer we will share a series of reactions from our annual State of Main Street listening sessions. Join us as we amplify those voices in our series Local Government in Action. Follow along on our digital platforms: Facebook and Twitter.

Our digital platforms are also a good resource to stay up-to-date on current happenings at the Office of the State Auditor including report releases, job openings, and updates on our travel. As always, we want to make it as easy as possible for you to access the information you need in order to best serve your community.

2. Reminder: TIF Trainings in July



The TIF Division is offering two training opportunities on topics related to tax increment financing. These training topics will be presented as live webinars at no cost. Recordings of the webinars will also be available after the sessions.

An Introduction to TIF (Monday, July 18, 2:00-3:00pm)

TIF Administration for Authority Staff (Wednesday, July 20, 2:00-3:30pm)

For more information and to register please visit the OSA website.

3. TIF: Making Corrections on TIF Annual Report



As you prepare your TIF reporting form, you are able to change pre-populated information. If a cell containing pre-populated information is not locked, simply make the change and add a comment in the report to explain the change. If a cell is locked, explain the need for a change in a comment and we will work to update the information.

Be aware that changing information in one cell may affect information in cells elsewhere in the report. Please refer to our detailed instructions to see which cells would be affected by changing information. If a report needs to be resubmitted, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Pension: Schedule Form Certification Deadline



The 2022 Schedule Form for defined-benefit lump-sum volunteer fire relief associations is required to be certified on or before August 1, 2022. The certification must be made to the entity responsible for satisfying the minimum required contribution of the relief association’s special fund.

The 2022 Schedule Form is designed to help determine a relief association’s projected assets and liabilities for 2022 and the minimum required contribution for 2023. The Office of the State Auditor’s Statement of Position provides additional information on municipal contribution requirements.

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Segregation of Billing Duties



Local governments bill or invoice for a variety of services such as utilities, fees, and rents or leases. Whenever possible, the public employee who prepares or revises the bill/invoice should not be the person who handles the cash or checks collected from the bill/invoice. Funds have been embezzled when employees responsible for taking in the receipts were able to hide their thefts by manipulating the related bills/invoices.

Any reductions in the billed amount should be approved by someone other than the person taking in the related receipts. On a regular basis, reconciliations between the billed, collected, and outstanding amounts should be performed.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.