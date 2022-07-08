Blueline tilefish recreational season closes July 26 in Atlantic state waters

Blueline tilefish closes for recreational harvest in Atlantic state waters (including all state waters of Monroe County) on July 26, with the last day of harvest being July 25.

Earlier this year, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioners approved a temporary modification to reduce the recreational season in state waters to be consistent with recent changes in Atlantic federal waters. These regulations are intended to help prevent overfishing from occurring.

The Atlantic state waters recreational bag limit for blueline tilefish is three fish within the three-fish aggregate bag limit for grouper and tilefish.

Learn more at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Tilefish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab or download the Fish Rules App. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.